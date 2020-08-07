Six years after its inception, the YBN crew has apparently dismantled.

On Thursday night, the collective's founder YBN Nahmir announced YBN Cordae and YBN Almighty Jay had gone their separate ways. "They left this YBN shit in the gutter," he tweeted. "Remember that. I'll turn it up myself."

The tweet initially left fans scratching their heads, so Nahmir kept it straight forward and confirmed he was the only member left.

Alycia "Sahlt" Tyre, an influencer and Nahmir's girlfriend, responded to the rapper's tweets. "Have always said you shouldn’t have helped nobody out anyways," Tyre wrote, continuing, "but you’re a good person now you gotta do you, you’ve done beyond and more for everybody and it’s your time to be selfish because you deserve it more than anything all that energy waiting to come back to you."

YBN (Young Boss N***as) began in 2014 after Nahmir had met Almighty Jay through playing Xbox Live. The collective would expand and shrink in the following years, but it was Nahmir, Almighty Jay, and Cordae who established themselves as core members.

"It’s a family," Nahmir told Complex about the crew in 2018. "We brothers ..."

Almighty Jay and Cordae echoed the group's de facto leader.

"It's a brotherhood. A movement," Cordae explained. "It's a movement of brothers."

The three released their first and last full-length project, YBN: The Mixtape, in September 2018 via Atlantic Records. Cordae is reportedly working on the follow-up to his 2019 album, The Lost Boy.

"Probably later this year," he said about the album's release on Young Money Radio. "I’ve just been working on it. Ain't shit else to do, but work ... I've just been really, like, in the dungeon, just grinding it out, just recording. Easily, I’m like 50 songs in, so I'm trying to cut it down."

Host Lil Wayne then offered to contribute to the project.

"All you gotta do is text me the song," he told Cordae. "I’ll murder it and send you the finger so you know it’s dead."

As pointed out by HotNewHipHop, it's unclear if Cordae and Almighty Jay will keep "YBN" in their stage names.