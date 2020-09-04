It’s only been a month since Zaytoven dropped of Pack Just Landed Vol. 1, and now the Atlanta producer has released the second edition, Pack Just Landed Vol. 2.

The latest installment boasts features from Chief Keef, G Herbo, Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz, Lil Yachty, Lil Gotit, OJ Da Juiceman, and more. A lot of these same artists were also featured on the first volume, like 147 CalBoy, Tiffany Bleu, Yung LA, and others, as well as a special guest appearance from the late Bankroll Fresh.

Earlier this year, Zay dropped off the collaborative project A-Team with Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, and Lil Gotit, which included previously released singles “A-Team (You Ain't Safe),” “Hightop Shoes,” and “Drip Jacker,” and the video for “Accomplishments.”

Stream Zaytoven's Pack Just Landed Vo. 2 below or on Apple Music.