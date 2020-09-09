A versatile Virgo, Wiz Khalifa decided to celebrate his birthday by giving fans a gift.

The Taylor Gang honcho released his latest project, Big Pimpin', at midnight on Wednesday, just hours after turning 33 on Tuesday.

"Big Pimpin drops tonight for my Birthday. Let’s celebrate," Wiz Khalifa wrote on Instagram announcing the tape's arrival.

Wiz first revealed Big Pimpin' in July when he dropped the Statik Selektah-produced single "Slim Peter." He then revisited this track by sharing its official video at the end of August.

The 17-song release boast features for the usual suspects, including Wiz's New Orleans counterpart Currensy, plus Chevy Woods. Big Pimpin' has production from Mufasa, Harry Fraud, Tai, and more.

Wiz used the project to give fans a sense of nostalgia by opening it up for a free download on DatPiff. Listeners can also stream the project on YouTube via DatPiff's channel.

Spin Wiz Khalifa's Big Pimpin' below.