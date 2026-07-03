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Latest Stories

Rapper Meek Mill wearing a red Philadelphia cap and a denim jacket, smiling on stage with a colorful background.
Music

Meek Mill on Surviving Multiple ‘Eras’ of Rap: ‘I Been Around Since Hard Copies’

Meek tweets about navigating rap’s evolution from CDs and mixtape sites all the way to streaming.

Mark Elibert312 days ago
Music

Soulja Boy Says He Birthed New Wave of Hip Hop After Critics Claimed He ‘Killed’ the Genre

The "Crank Dat" rapper demands his praise as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Brad Callas1069 days ago
DatPiff
Music

DatPiff Mourned Amid Shutdown Speculation, Service Assures Hip-Hop Heads ‘We Promise, We Are Still Here’

"Thanks for all the love and concerns but we promise, we are still here,” DatPiff's Twitter account wrote as tributes poured in for the hip-hop staple.

Jose Martinez1222 days ago
Wiz Khalifa 'Big Pimpin'' Mixtape
Music

Wiz Khalifa Celebrates Birthday by Dropping New Project 'Big Pimpin''

Wiz Khalifa's new, birthday-commemorating 17-song project boast features from Currensy, Chevy Woods, Young Deji, Sosamann, Saxlrose, and more.

Xavier Hamilton2138 days ago
DatPiff Complex Music
Music

‘We’re Still Here and Stronger Than Ever’: How DatPiff Found Its Niche

15 years after its launch, DatPiff lives on. Vice president Kyle “KP” Reilly explains how the platform found its niche and remains an important hip-hop archive.

Kemet High2476 days ago
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