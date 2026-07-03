Latest Stories
Meek Mill on Surviving Multiple ‘Eras’ of Rap: ‘I Been Around Since Hard Copies’
Meek tweets about navigating rap’s evolution from CDs and mixtape sites all the way to streaming.
Soulja Boy Says He Birthed New Wave of Hip Hop After Critics Claimed He ‘Killed’ the Genre
The "Crank Dat" rapper demands his praise as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary.
DatPiff Mourned Amid Shutdown Speculation, Service Assures Hip-Hop Heads ‘We Promise, We Are Still Here’
"Thanks for all the love and concerns but we promise, we are still here,” DatPiff's Twitter account wrote as tributes poured in for the hip-hop staple.
Wiz Khalifa Celebrates Birthday by Dropping New Project 'Big Pimpin''
Wiz Khalifa's new, birthday-commemorating 17-song project boast features from Currensy, Chevy Woods, Young Deji, Sosamann, Saxlrose, and more.
‘We’re Still Here and Stronger Than Ever’: How DatPiff Found Its Niche
15 years after its launch, DatPiff lives on. Vice president Kyle “KP” Reilly explains how the platform found its niche and remains an important hip-hop archive.