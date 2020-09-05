Every week in this place feels more overwhelming than the last. Fortunately, our queen of good energy and metaphysical vibes, the one and only Jhené Aiko, is here to remind us of the importance of self-love and self-care.

The singer has shared a new music video for her track “Speak,” a ballad that chronicles the sweet space and sense of freedom that comes in the wake of an ended relationship.”Woke up this morning heart was beating out my chest,” Aiko sings. “So excited, realizing that you weren't here to judge me, no one to impress.”

The video is very à la quarantine, and seems to have been filmed in the Chilombo singer’s home. Throughout the video we watch Miss Jhené doing chores, producing music, meditating, aligning her chakras, and living her damn life all by herself. While we’re well past cabin fever at this point, the video definitely serves as a reminder that our homes can still be a sanctuary for self-care and personal enjoyment.

Aiko joins Big Sean in releasing new content this week. She appears on Sean’s new album Detroit 2 on the song “Body Language” with Ty Dolla Sign. The video for "Body Language" also dropped yesterday. Check it out below.

Back in July, Aiko dropped the deluxe version of her album Chilombo.

Check out the new video for “Speak” above.