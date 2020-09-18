Though it’s been over a year since he released his Legendary album, Tyga has kept fans fed with a number of singles, most of which have been collaborative. Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Ozuna, and Nicky Jam, are just some of the artists he’s connected with in 2020. And tonight, Tyga extends that list with “Money Mouf,” featuring YG and Saweetie.

Tyga shared a clip of the track on Instagram earlier this week, when he posted a promo for his OnlyFans account.

You can stream “Money Mouf,” produced by OG Parker and $K, now on Apple Music and Spotify. There’s no word on whether this is a standalone cut or a taste of a forthcoming project.

YG recently announced the release of his My Life 4Hunnid, the follow-up to 2019’s 4Real 4Real. The album is set to arrive Oct. 2.