T.I. reconnects with Young Thug on a new single called "Ring," which the former described as an "instant classic."

The record continues the ATL rappers' long list of collaborations, following tracks like 2014's "About the Money" and "Eww Eww Eww," 2015's "Can't Tell" and "Off-Set," and 2018's "The Weekend." Tip teased their latest collaborative joint at the end of August, sharing a photo of him and Thugger inside the recording studio.

"Oh Nvm us...just a couple Kings plottin global domination😈," he captioned the post. "Boyyyyy when I tell you me & slime got some shit comin.... ya besst believe it JACK‼️👑👑💯🍾💵💰 #InstantClassic #AnotherOne ..."

T.I. dropped off his 10th studio album Dime Trap back in 2018.

You can stream "Ring," which was produced by DY Krazy and Chopsquad DJ and released via Grand Hustle, now all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

The single comes weeks after T.I. and 50 Cent announced they were teaming up on a CBS All Access drama titled Twenty Four Seven. Tip will star in the series and Fif will executive produce. Shortly after the partnership was announced, the rappers began trolling each other on social media. 50 took a shot at T.I.s' facial hair and album sales, while T.I. referred to Fif as "slow" and claimed he wouldn't stand a chance in a Verzuz battle with "that one & 1/2 albums he got."