EarthGang and J.I.D's Atlanta rap collective Spillage Village has just dropped their latest single "Baptize," which will be on their next studio album Spiligion, set to drop Sept. 25.

Directed by Caleb Seales, the visual for "Baptize" mirrors the energy in the song, with Atlanta natives EarthGang and J.I.D jumping from an overgrown forest to a church setting as a choir draped in all white sings behind them one moment, and in the next moment they're toting glocks. The lyrics pair well with the setting, dropping religious references that play to the themes and motifs of the video and album title. The second half of the song diverges from the norm as the group catapults the listener into what feels like a psychedelic dreamscape sound as EarthGang's vocals lay over the distorted beat and reality starts to slow down.

The visuals are even slightly reminiscent of what was seen in the last video they dropped, "End of Daze." That one reflects on all the catastrophic events that have happened in 2020, which makes it feel like we're nearing the end of the world.

Spillage Village has been on somewhat of a hiatus since the release of their last project. After dropping Bears Like This Too Much back in 2016, the group has since grown to include Atlanta talents such as 6lack, Hollywood JB, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, Benji, and its latest member Deante' Hitchcock. The group has been teasing Spiligion since early March, with Earthgang spearheading the chatter.

Watch the video for Spillage Village's latest track "Baptize" up top.