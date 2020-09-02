Smoke DZA salutes his home neighborhood in the official video for "Hibachi," featuring fellow New Yorkers Jadakiss and Flipp Dinero.

Directed by Rook, the video was filmed entirely in Harlem, and shot outside a space that holds a lot of sentimental value for DZA.

"The energy at the video shoot was really high. I shot it in my old neighborhood (in Harlem) in front of the deli I used to go to as a kid that's not there anymore so it was symbolic," DZA said told Complex. "We had Philippe (Chow {DZA's favorite restaurant}) on set, so the energy was really good that day."

"Hibachi" isn't the first time DZA has collaborated with Jadakiss and Flipp. He teamed up with the former on 2016's "Milestone" with Pete Rock, and connected with the latter on this year's "Praying for My Soul."

"I really like the chemistry with me and Flip. We bounce off of each other well," DZA explained. "And Jadakiss is one of the architects of my rap style so to have that record come out the way it came out is really dope."

You can check out the video above.

"Hibachi" will appear on DZA's forthcoming eighth studio album, Homegrown, which is set to drop on Oct. 2 via RFC/Cinematic Music Group. The project, which is now available for pre-order, will feature appearances by Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Dom Kennedy, Big K.R.I.T., Currensy, Eric Bellinger, and more. The cover art and vinyl cover for Homegrown can be viewed below. Smoke DZA also launched a new site, which you can visit here.

Homegrown tracklist:

1. "Tradition" f/ Cam’ron and Jim Jones

2. "143"

3. "Riddex Plus" f/ Big K.R.I.T.

4. "Hibachi" f/ Flipp Dinero and Jadakiss

5. "Boat Loads" f/ Jack Harlow

6. "Santos Party House" f/ Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Currency, and Girl Talk

7. "Bank Withdrawal" f/ Tish Hyman and Numberz)

8. "100 Years In The Duffle" f/ Slayter, NymLo, and Jayy Grams

9. "Survivor's Remorse"f/ Dom Kennedy, Jay 305, and Eric Bellinger

10. "Union Dues" f/ NymLo

11. "The Last Term" f/ Eddie Cole