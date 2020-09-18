Washington, D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy has just unleashed the third entry in his Young Jefe mixtape series.

Including the previously released singles "Forever Tre 7" featuring No Savage and "Right or Wrong" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, the project is packed with hard-hitting tracks that exemplify why Glizzy has continued to succeed. Meek Mill, 3 Glizzy, G Herbo, Jeremih, Ty Dolla Sign, Taliban Glizzy, and NoCap also make appearances on the release. Production, meanwhile, is handled by the likes of BuddahBlessThisBeat, TM88, and Zaytoven among others.

The first entry in the Young Jefe series of tapes came out in 2014, while the second entry followed in 2016. The new tape is another solid release for the wildly prolific artist. Just recently he celebrated his first gold record for one of his own songs, "Do You Understand," although he highlighted that he's already gone multi-platinum thanks to his features on other artist's songs.

Listen to Young Jefe 3 above.