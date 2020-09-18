Saba has returned with two new records, the lyrically inclined "Something in the Water" featuring Denzel Curry and the smooth "Mrs. Whoever." Saba aso dropped off the visuals for "Mrs. Whoever."

The versatile Chicago artist hasn't dropped much music since his Pivot Gang collective released their debut album You Can't Sit With Us back in April of last year but he did release a track with fellow Chicago artist Noname and Smino for their group Ghetto Sage.

"Mrs. Whoever" sports some of the wavy sounds that Saba has become known for, as he walks around an orchard with old-fashioned headphones and a walkman kicking rhymes. "Something in the Water," however, features both Saba and Denzel Curry spitting. When discussing what it's like to release new music, Saba described it as a therapeutic experience.

"For me, releasing music is me letting go and getting out of my own way," he said. "It’s me shutting down my own ideas of perfectionism, and me accepting my shit for what it is. I can keep holding on to shit and looking for the next best thing, which I think I’ve done my whole life, but I wanna combat that idea of something not being enough by just letting go and sharing my thoughts in real time."

He also explained how he doesn't care if the messages in his music are lost in translation.

"I don’t really care to be understood right now in the same way that I think I did in the past. It would bother me when people would quote lyrics wrong or say ‘this song is about this,’ or ‘this song is about that,’ but that’s because the music was so personal to me. Now it’s just like, man, ‘I made this and I like it, here you go, get what you get.’ And I feel more comfortable with being there.”

Listen to Saba's new songs "Something in the Water" and "Mrs. Whoever" down below and watch the video for "Mrs. Whoever" up top.