RMR has linked with Westside Gunn for the masked singer’s newest video, titled “Welfare.”

In the Cameron Dean-directed visual—which was filmed between Atlanta and Los Angeles—shots of the pair trading verses and hanging with their crews are interspersed with everyday scenes from both cities.

RMR has had a breakout year following the release of his viral song “Rascal” and his debut EP Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art, which arrived in June via CMNTY Culture/Warner Records. “Welfare” appears on the project.

“I love music. I love entertainment. I love art,” RMR told Complex when asked about his penchant for blurring genres. “There's elements in everything. So when you're an artist who likes to expand your mind, you're an artist who loves growth, and you're an artist who is not afraid to change, that's just how it's going to come out. You're going to ‘genre-bend.’ But to you, you're just making music.”

