Quavo is trying to release people from the triangle choke Hennessy has on the community.

On Friday, the Migos rapper took to Twitter where he urged his fans to stop drinking Hennessy because the brand doesn't fully respect the culture he and his followers are from.

"My Folks Need To Stop Drinkin Hennessy They Don’t Fuck Wit Us!" Quavo tweeted. "No mo Rapping about Henny."

However, Quavo didn't fully release them from cognac captivity. Instead, the Migo urged them to switch to Martell for their dark liquor selections.

"The Martell Way Is How I’m Coming and They Appreciate It Better," Quavo continued. "Martell Blue Swift!"

Quavo isn't the first rapper to attack liquor brands for profiting off Black people without fully embracing the culture. After making Cristal the go-to champagne for entertainers, Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella staged a boycott of the company.

"It has come to my attention that the managing director of Cristal, Frédéric Rouzaud, views the 'hip-hop' culture as 'unwelcome attention,'" Jigga said at the time. "I view his comments as racist and will no longer support any of his products through any of my various brands, including the 40/40 Club, nor in my personal life." This led to the launch of Ace of Spades Champagne in 2014.

Similar to Cristal, some people believe that Hennessy isn't fully committed to Black people—despite having brand ambassadors like Nas and ASAP Ferg. As a result, they have turned to alternatives like Hov and Memphis Bleek's D'Usse. And now, Quavo is trying to turn them on to Martell's Blue Swift brand of cognac, which he appears to have a partnership with.