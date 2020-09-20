Dr. Dre's divorce is getting messier and messier.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul's estranged wife has filed a lawsuit accusing him of hiding valuable assets. Nicole Young claims Dre had secretly transferred trademarks to his name and The Chronic to a solely owned holding company, thus denying her ownership of, what she calls, joint property. Young also alleges Dre had moved the assets prior to threatening her with divorce and shortly after he kicked her out of their home.

"How could someone treat his partner and spouse of 24 years, who helped transform him into a legitimate and respected business person as well as the devoted and hardworking mother of his three children with such indifference and misogyny, in disregard of her legal rights?" reads the 10-page complaint obtained the New York Daily News. "These valuable trademarks were filed during Andre's marriage to Nicole, which coincided with Andre's years of rising success in the music industry."

Sources close to Dre told TMZ that Young is not entitled to joint ownership of the aforementioned trademarks, pointing out that the rapper has used his stage name 1980s, and released his debut album, The Chronic, about four years before their marriage.

"It's the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn't win her the lottery," the insider said to TMZ, before denying Young's allegations of emotional and physical abuse. "In their 26 years together, there has never been any hint or claim of threatened or actual physical violence and the insinuation is an insult to actual victims of domestic abuse."

Shortly after filing for divorce in late June, Young acknowledged she and Dre had a prenuptial agreement, but insisted it was voided years ago. She is now seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support, which will purportedly cover everything from home maintenance and security to phone/email and entertainment.