As their divorce proceedings begin, Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young has reportedly filed documents contesting the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

"I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre's team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents filed to the court that were later obtained by TMZ.

Young claims that they decided to void the agreement two years later. "Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the recent filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void."

Young filed for divorce in June, ending her 24-year long marriage with the hip hop mogul citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The pair got married in May 1996, and have two children together, a 19-year-old daughter Truly and a 23-year-old son Truice.

TMZ says sources close to Dr. Dre deny Young’s account of the prenup. Young, who works as an attorney, is seeking spousal support and division of their multimillion-dollar properties in the divorce. In her latest filing, Young is reportedly asking the judge to separate the divorce and the prenup issue into separate lawsuits.

It’s unclear if the judge will grant Young’s request to split the lawsuit, or if a bigger fight over Dre’s assets is about to go down during their divorce. Dre is reportedly worth $800 million, after selling his Beats empire to Apple for $3 billion.