As the wife of a near-billionaire, Nicole Young has become accustomed to an incredibly lavish lifestyle. And she's asking for almost $2 million a month—yes, a month—to ensure she maintains it.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Dr. Dre's soon-to-be ex-wife has provided a list of monthly expenses that explain why she needs $1,936,399 in temporary spousal support. The document points to some pretty wild expenses, such as $135,000 a month on clothes, $20,000 a month on phone and email, $10,000 a month on laundry, and a whopping $900,000 a month on entertainment.

TMZ reports Dre is currently covering Young's expenses, which includes the cost of chefs, security, and maintenance for their home in Malibu, where she primarily resides.

Young claims that Dre has prevented her from using credit cards and used threatening language when he demanded she not spend any money.

According to court filings, Young accused Dre of being intoxicated one night telling her: "Do not spend one more cent ... period. You can't be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. Fuck that!!! Yes that's a threat ... I'm putting the beach house up for sale next week ..."

Young also recalled an alleged incident in which Dre's brother came to their Malibu home to retrieve a firearm for Dre. She said she became scared and refused to hand the gun over because her husband had "history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage." She did not elaborate on this claim.