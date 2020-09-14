Rising artist Maeta has dropped the official video for "Teen Scene," her single featuring rapper Buddy with production from Kaytranada.

The Child-directed visual goes perfectly with the track's smooth, ethereal beat, as it shows Maeta and her crew enjoying a carefree day. We see them cruising, smoking, and having a kickback, before breaking into a private pool. There's also a cameo by Guapdad 400.

"'Teen Scene' was so fun. It was just a bunch of cool people that collaborated for my project, which felt amazing," Maeta told Complex. "All my people were together working on the same thing - it made me a little emotional. Working with Buddy was great! He's hilarious and didn't take it too seriously. Everybody was just in good spirits the whole day, and I think you can see that in the video. I'm so happy with it!"

Buddy echoed the sentiment: "The song and video came out tight! So happy to be a part of it with Maeta and Kaytranada."

You can check out the "Teen Scene" video above and grab the song here.