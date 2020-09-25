Hellboy, the fan-celebrated and critically acclaimed 2016 mixtape from the late Lil Peep, is now available on all major streaming services for the first time.

In a statement, Peep's estate explained that this release gives listeners the 16 tracks in the "highest quality form possible." To do so, the team behind the revered project's official streaming release aimed to leave Peep's original work as "unscathed" as possible while properly mastering the tracks so that fans would be treated to "both an original and an 'ultra' version" of what was initially released on Sept. 25, 2016.

The tape is stacked with fan favorites including the horsehead collab "Girls," the official video for which brings to mind the visual stylings of John Waters, and "The Song They Played [When I Crashed Into the Wall]." The latter, as well-studied pop-punk historians will note, is built on a sample of an acoustic riff from blink-182's Tom DeLonge that was briefly featured in an MTV mini-documentary about the band's untitled 2003 album.

The album also includes samples of and sonic references to notable moments from the catalogs of +44, Bright Eyes, Aphex Twin, Underoath, and more.

The Hellboy project was followed in August 2017 by the release of Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 1, Peep's debut studio album. A sequel, Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 2, was released posthumously in November 2018.

Lil Peep died on Nov. 15, 2017. The Terrence Malick-produced documentary Everybody's Everything, directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, chronicles Peep's life and career up until his untimely death at age 21. The acclaimed film is currently available to stream via Netflix.