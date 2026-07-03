Lil Peep's family, friends, and creative partners worked tirelessly to execute his posthumous 'Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2' album.Grant Rindner
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Smokepurpp, Mike Dean, and Apex Martin Talk Kanye Collab and Spending $2 Million on ‘Deadstar 2’
Smokepurpp, Mike Dean, and Apex Martin speak about spending millions recording 'Deadstar 2,' a lost Kanye collab, a future Ronny J project, and more.Jessica Mckinney
The best new music this week includes songs from Lil Uzi Vert, Smokepurpp, Kaytranada, and more.Brad Callas
Before the arrival of his new album ‘Deadstar 2,’ Smokepurpp came by the Complex office to share his list of the top 5 songs of the SoundCloud rap era.Eric Skelton