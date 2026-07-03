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George R.R. Martin attends the world premiere of 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' at Zoo Palast on January 13, 2026 in Berlin, Germany.
Pop Culture

No, George R.R. Martin Is Not Releasing ‘The Winds of Winter’ This Fall

A 'leak' suggested that the book was going to be coming out later this year.

Holly Riordan94 days ago
A boy morphing into a blue alien creature with antennae, set against an orange sky background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV

The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.

Trace William Cowen105 days ago
Channing Tatum attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Is Writing a Romance Novel — And It’s ‘Very Sexy’

His co-author, Roxane Gay, teased, 'It’s very sexy. Lots and lots of sex.'

Holly Riordan115 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Reads 'Harry Potter' to Prove That He's Literate: 'I Can F*ckin' Read'

The Memphis rapper read a passage from 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
Doechii and Kai Cenat
Music

Doechii Suggests Kai Cenat Read Toni Morrison to Build Vocabulary: 'You Can Just Pick One Up'

As Kai embraces reading to articulate himself better, Doechii jumps in with advice, and claps back at critics.

Mark Elibert180 days ago
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Split image of Juelz Santana and Charlamagne Tha God.
Music

Charlamagne Gives Juelz Santana 'Donkey of the Day' for Saying Kids Don't Need to Learn to Read

The 'Breakfast Club' co-host revisited his week-old take to provide a "teachable moment."

Jose Martinez227 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 24: Rapper Juelz Santana attends Prestige Fridays at Elleven45 Lounge on February 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Juelz Santana Says Reading Is Less Important Than Financial Literacy: 'You Can Listen to a Book'

The rapper thinks that readers can "obtain the information" by listening to audiobooks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams233 days ago
A young man poses for a photo against a plain background, wearing a denim jacket over a white shirt, with a neutral expression on his face. Name unknown
Life

Twitter Obliterates White Writer Who 'Disguised' Himself as Black Man for Book Chronicling Racism in America

And is the person who deemed this the "most important book on American race relations that has ever been written" in the room with us now?

Brad Callas779 days ago
Life

Library Book Overdue for Nearly 100 Years Returned in California

Published in 1892, the book is decades older than Sacramento's St. Helena Public Library itself.

Brad Callas1151 days ago
LeVar Burton and Kanye West photos
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton Reacts to Kanye Declaring 'I Actually Haven't Read Any Book'

In his response, the beloved champion of literacy pointed out Ye's mother was an English teacher. "I’m fairly certain she read a book or two," Burton wrote.

Zach Dionne1395 days ago
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Lea Michele attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Pop Culture

Lea Michele Addresses Rumor That She's Illiterate

Lea Michele addressed a conspiracy theory that she's illiterate in a 'New York Times' profile focused on her upcoming role in the Broadway play 'Funny Girl.'

Jose Martinez1414 days ago
Mississippi assistant principal fired for reading children's book 'I Need a New Butt!'
Life

Mississippi Assistant Principal Fired for Reading Children's Book 'I Need a New Butt!' to Class of Second Graders

The assistant principal at a Mississippi elementary school was fired last week after reading children's book "I Need a New Butt!" to second graders over Zoom.

Brad Callas1583 days ago
Britney Spears attends the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Music

Britney Spears Reportedly Secures $15 Million Tell-All Book Deal

A Page Six source said Britney Spears was at the center of a bidding war that resulted in one of the biggest deals "of all time, behind the Obamas."

Brenton Blanchet1607 days ago
whoopi goldberg apologizes for View comments
Pop Culture

'The View' Suspends Whoopi Goldberg After Saying the 'Holocaust Isn’t About Race’ (UPDATE)

The hosts of 'The View' were discussing a school district's decision to ban Art Spiegelman’s 'Maus,' with Goldberg saying "the Holocaust isn't about race."

Brenton Blanchet1627 days ago
Examples of books with LGBTQ themes
Life

Mississippi Mayor Allegedly Keeping $110,000 From Library Over LGBTQ+ Books

A mayor in Mississippi is being accused of withholding $110,000 from a library over its inclusion of LGBTQ+ reading material after residents complained.

Brenton Blanchet1630 days ago
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Book return slot
Life

Library Book Checked Out in 1958 Finally Returned After 63 Years

A book that was checked out from a British library all the way back in 1958 has finally been returned by an anonymous person after 63 years.

Gavin Evans1816 days ago
j
Music

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches New Imprint With Random House

Fans can expect new Roc Lit 101 books in the future from Fat Joe and Yo Gotti, as well as something in the "fantasy fiction" space from Lil Uzi Vert.

Trace William Cowen2040 days ago
Gabrielle Union arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Hosting All-Black 'Friends' Reading f/ Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, and More

The reading will star Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, Jeremy Pope, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Bathe as they reenact a Season 3 episode.

Xavier Hamilton2124 days ago

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