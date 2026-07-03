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No, George R.R. Martin Is Not Releasing ‘The Winds of Winter’ This Fall
A 'leak' suggested that the book was going to be coming out later this year.
Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV
The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.
Channing Tatum Is Writing a Romance Novel — And It’s ‘Very Sexy’
His co-author, Roxane Gay, teased, 'It’s very sexy. Lots and lots of sex.'
Finesse2Tymes Reads 'Harry Potter' to Prove That He's Literate: 'I Can F*ckin' Read'
The Memphis rapper read a passage from 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.'
Doechii Suggests Kai Cenat Read Toni Morrison to Build Vocabulary: 'You Can Just Pick One Up'
As Kai embraces reading to articulate himself better, Doechii jumps in with advice, and claps back at critics.
Charlamagne Gives Juelz Santana 'Donkey of the Day' for Saying Kids Don't Need to Learn to Read
The 'Breakfast Club' co-host revisited his week-old take to provide a "teachable moment."
Juelz Santana Says Reading Is Less Important Than Financial Literacy: 'You Can Listen to a Book'
The rapper thinks that readers can "obtain the information" by listening to audiobooks.
Twitter Obliterates White Writer Who 'Disguised' Himself as Black Man for Book Chronicling Racism in America
And is the person who deemed this the "most important book on American race relations that has ever been written" in the room with us now?
Library Book Overdue for Nearly 100 Years Returned in California
Published in 1892, the book is decades older than Sacramento's St. Helena Public Library itself.
LeVar Burton Reacts to Kanye Declaring 'I Actually Haven't Read Any Book'
In his response, the beloved champion of literacy pointed out Ye's mother was an English teacher. "I’m fairly certain she read a book or two," Burton wrote.
Lea Michele Addresses Rumor That She's Illiterate
Lea Michele addressed a conspiracy theory that she's illiterate in a 'New York Times' profile focused on her upcoming role in the Broadway play 'Funny Girl.'
Mississippi Assistant Principal Fired for Reading Children's Book 'I Need a New Butt!' to Class of Second Graders
The assistant principal at a Mississippi elementary school was fired last week after reading children's book "I Need a New Butt!" to second graders over Zoom.
Britney Spears Reportedly Secures $15 Million Tell-All Book Deal
A Page Six source said Britney Spears was at the center of a bidding war that resulted in one of the biggest deals "of all time, behind the Obamas."
'The View' Suspends Whoopi Goldberg After Saying the 'Holocaust Isn’t About Race’ (UPDATE)
The hosts of 'The View' were discussing a school district's decision to ban Art Spiegelman’s 'Maus,' with Goldberg saying "the Holocaust isn't about race."
Mississippi Mayor Allegedly Keeping $110,000 From Library Over LGBTQ+ Books
A mayor in Mississippi is being accused of withholding $110,000 from a library over its inclusion of LGBTQ+ reading material after residents complained.
Library Book Checked Out in 1958 Finally Returned After 63 Years
A book that was checked out from a British library all the way back in 1958 has finally been returned by an anonymous person after 63 years.
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches New Imprint With Random House
Fans can expect new Roc Lit 101 books in the future from Fat Joe and Yo Gotti, as well as something in the "fantasy fiction" space from Lil Uzi Vert.
Gabrielle Union Hosting All-Black 'Friends' Reading f/ Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, and More
The reading will star Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, Jeremy Pope, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Bathe as they reenact a Season 3 episode.