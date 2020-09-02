It's Virgo season. So, it is only right that Kanye West gave G.O.O.D. Music's extravagant earth sign something rare and expensive.

On Tuesday, 2 Chainz took to Instagram to show off the below apocalyptic vehicle given to him by Yeezy.

"Woke up to a really dope present - Virgo season is upon us," Chainz captioned the post. "#GODISLOVE #SOHELPMEGOD"

According to the Robb Report, Chainz's new toy is a customized Sherp Pro ATV that costs close to $120,000. This Russian-Ukranian ATV normally has a multi-colored paint job, but West decided to give it a textured, monochrome finish to keep in line with the aesthetic of his Yeezy brand. The ATV came with a touch of religion, as the Proverbs 3:5-6 was inscribed into the vehicle.

After receiving the present ahead of his upcoming 43rd birthday, Tity Boi wasted little time getting into it.