The championship-winning tag team of Gunna and Lil Baby make their return to the ring with the video for Gunna's latest single "Blindfold."

For the visual, the two ATLiens turn the pride of the Peach State into their own version of Netflix's Bird Box. Like the film, Gunna and Lil Baby are tethered together and using blindfolds to make their way through an apocalyptic city. But—as with everything Gunna does—the rapper put his own twist on the plot.

Instead of driving a base model SUV through the city, Gunna and Lil Baby stumble upon two abandoned Lamborghini trucks they use to get to an abandoned building. Here they're able to take off their blindfolds and freely flaunt their cash and jewelry while rapping the record.

"Blindfold" is one of the standout tracks from Gunna's chart-topping album Wunna. The video has Gunna thinking it's time for the duo to really rekindle their connection with a sequel to their 2018 mixtape Drip Harder. "BLINDFOLD VIDEO OUTNOW," he wrote on Instagram. "@lilbaby_1 I think it’s time for a Dripharder2?!?!".

Watch the video for Gunna's "Blindfold" featuring Lil Baby above.