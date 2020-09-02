Chris Brickley is entering the music game.

Over the past several years, Brickley has established himself as a star basketball trainer who has worked with everyone from Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant to D'Angelo Russell and C.J. McCollum. His association with NBA players eventually landed him in celebrity circles, where he developed personal and working relationships with big-name entertainers: J. Cole, Travis Scott, Quavo, and Meek Mill are just some of the artists who have trained at Brickley's open-run basketball gym BlackOps.

This week, Brickley formally announced a new album BlackOps Presents Welcome to the Grind, which is intended to be a soundtrack for every basketball court around the world.

"The intersection from basketball to music is everywhere," Brickely told Complex. "I’m excited to put together a project that will contribute to the progress of the hoop/music culture."

The project will be made up of unreleased cuts curated by Brickley with guest appearances by Lil Durk, Dave East, and more. East teased the release during an episode of Load Management last month.

Stay tuned as more details about BlackOps Presents Welcome to the Grind become available.