On this stacked episode of Load Management, Chopz, Adam, and Zion are joined by Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers to talk about the teams fast start in the bubble, how he's passing the time, NBA rivalries, top 10 lists, and much more. Later, the guys are joined by rapper Dave East to talk about his new album, Karma 3, why he decided to give up basketball to rap, his relationship with KD, J. Cole's journey to the NBA, and much more. If you want to be heard on the podcast, call us at 212-906-4495 and leave us your hottest sports take.