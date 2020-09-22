Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Monday to clarify some rumors regarding her divorce from Offset, one of which is that she’s doing it "for attention."https://images.complex.com/complex/images/c_fill,f_auto,g_center,w_1200/fl_lossy,pg_1/ltyzjwp94t5opvolojvw/the-pentagon

“I want to address another bullshit that I heard,” the rapper said. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand fucking dollars?”

She continued, commenting on the fact that some believe she’s using the divorce to promote her new single with Anitta, “Me Gusta.”

“They're like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called "Me Gusta" out.’ First, of all, ‘Me Gusta’ is not even my record, it's Anitta's record. So I'm not even getting a huge piece of the song.”

Cardi also explained that she would never put Offset through that. “I get along with his mother very well. You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of fucking followers? Do you see that I have the No. 1 song in the fucking world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?”

This latest IG Live session follows last week’s, where Cardi first explained why she and the Migos member have split. Despite reports attributing their impending divorce to Offset’s infidelity, Cardi said that wasn’t the case and that “sometimes people really do grow apart.” She also didn’t seem too upset over the matter, letting her followers know that she hasn’t “shed not one tear.”

Elsewhere during the newest Live session, Cardi shut down rumors that the split happened because Offset cheated and got a girl pregnant. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing...what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”