Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions has dropped the latest installment in his politically charged series of releases, RVLTN. The third chapter, titled the Price of Freedom, features appearances from the likes of Royce da 5'9", the Outfit, TX, and ZYAH.

The series, as Sessions puts it, tackles "the unapologetic, raw, and uncut opinions from the barbershop about what's going on." He kicked off RVLTN with the The Divided States of AmeriKKKa in 2018. While the first entry focused on prisons and police brutality, Chapter 2: The Art of the Resistance focused on how so many people in America have had enough.

Chapter 3: The Price of Freedom, he says, expands the scope even further. "Where you’re getting the full spectrum of emotion of what someone goes in the middle of a revolution, when they get exposed to one, when they decide they want to become a revolutionary… this series is a form of that activism," he said upon sharing the record.

Following the success of his co-writing credit on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," the new release shows he's just as gifted a performer as he is a writer.

Listen to RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price of Freedom above.