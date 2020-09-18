After a year-long wait, BlocBoy JB and NLE Choppa have shared the third installment of their "ChopBloc" collaborative series.

The Memphis rappers shared the "ChopBloc Pt. 3" on Thursday afternoon along with its official video directed by Yungtada. Though it goes heavy on the visual effects, the video is pretty straight-forward, as it primarily shows BlocBoy, Choppa, and their crew in a warehouse with a fleet of expensive vehicles and their arsenal of firearms.

"I shoot at mommas and brothas/We ain't worried about the others," Choppa raps over the Ice Berg- and Cartoon-produced beat. "We see them n***as, they suffer/We bagged them up in the duffel/We dab them up then we bust them."

The track comes nearly two weeks after Choppa announced he would no longer rap about violence, which suggests his verses for "ChopBloc Pt. 3" were recorded before September.

You can watch the "ChopBloc Pt. 3" video above and stream the track now on all major platforms.

The song continues BlocBoy's steady stream of recent releases, including "Count Up," "No Dribble" "Red Light," "Do What I Do," and "Swervin." The track also comes a little over a month since Chopp dropped his debut album Top Shotta. The rapper spoke about the project during an interview with Complex last month, when he revealed his favorite tracks and explained his mindset during the recording process.

In other news, BlocBoy was recently a guest on Full Size Run. Check out the episode below.