The 17-year-old phenom NLE Choppa has finally arrived with his heavily anticipated debut studio album Top Shotta with guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, and Mulatto.

The album comes following a scorching hot 2019 making for a perfect segway into 2020 for the Memphis rapper. He last released popular singles like "Walk Em Down" featuring Roddy Ricch and "Shotta Flow 5" which is the latest installment to his "Shotta Flow" song series that are both also featured on the album.

NLE Choppa might be young, but you wouldn't be able to tell based on the way he's able to handle his mic on Top Shotta. Not only is the 20-track album the first official full-length offering from NLE, but it also ushers in his coronation under his new major record label, Warner Records. The opening track, "Daydream," chronicles the new reality NLE lives in, coming from the streets and now living on the stage, while other standouts like "Murda Talk" and "Molly" demonstrate his versatility of being able to go from high-energy and brash to reflective and crooning. Top Shotta also features his platinum track "Camelot" and three of the tracks out of his "Shotta Flow" series that helped him initially burst onto the rap scene last year.

In tandem with the release of this album, NLE Choppa has also just released the visuals for his track "Murda Talk" which features the Memphis rapper in all-black as shots cut from a crime scene to NLE rapping about how it all went down.

You can stream NLE Choppa's debut album Top Shotta featuring Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, and Mulatto down below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.