The first week of September is off to a great start. SZA is bringing all the feels with her new track, “Hit Different,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Big Sean is back with his highly-anticipated new album, Detroit 2, featuring “Lithuania,” a standout collaboration with Travis Scott. And Lil Durk is keeping the momentum going with his new solo track “The Voice.” This week’s also includes new tracks from Monica, Lil Baby, Buddy, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And be sure to follow our playlist on Spotify here.

SZA f/ Ty Dolla Sign, “Hit Different”

SZA is back. Shortly after the TDE artist revealed a dispute over music with her label, she has dropped her first single in nearly two years. “Hit Different” is a soulful and introspective record that finds the songstress obsessing over a love interest who is innately wrong for her. “You wrong, but I can’t get along without you/It’s a shame and I can’t blame myself, keep on lovin’ you/You do it different,” she sings. Ty Dolla Sign also anchors the record with a rhythmic chorus. The new release could suggest an album is not too far away.

Big Sean f/ Travis Scott, “Lithuania”

“Lithuania” marks Big Sean and Travis Scott’s eighth collaboration. The track was previously teased by Travis and Chase B on the season premiere of .Wav Radio back in July. On the record, Sean drops braggadocious lines full of pop culture references over heavy Audio Anthem and Hit-Boy production. Travis seems to have taken a page from his Rodeo days, providing a haunting chorus followed by a trap-infused verse. “Lithuania” appears on Big Sean’s new album, Detroit 2.

Lil Durk, “The Voice”

Lil Durk is having a great year. After appearing on Drake’s lead single, he is back with a solo release. “The Voice” is a soulful record that finds Durk both reflecting on the experiences he’s had throughout his life and his impact on the streets around him. The emotion in Durk’s high-pitched, melodic voice is palpable, as he looks back on the many nights of pain he’s endured. For good measure, he also claims he’s the Jay-Z of Chicago. “I got enough on my plate tryna turn away, turn away/ Became the voice of the streets and my people ain’t believe in me,” he spits.

Monica f/ Lil Baby, “Trenches”

Moments after Monica’s historic Verzuz battle against Brandy, the R&B legend dropped her new collaboration with Lil Baby. “Trenches” is a record about getting caught up in the street life. Monica plays the heroine, trying to save her partner from getting entangled with the wrong people and distracted with the wrong things. “I’m watching in plain view, you caught up, entangled/In the web of the world, I wish I could save you,” she sings over a mellow Neptunes-produced beat. It’s a bit slower than what you’d expect Monica and Lil Baby to be, but enjoyable with an important message.

Buddy f/ Tinashe, “Glitch”

“Glitch” is a bouncy record with a relaxing vibe that finds Buddy uniting with Tinashe. While Buddy lays down a materialistic verse about getting rich, Tinashe abandons her singing roots to become a rapper. She makes a mark with a trap-like chorus, spitting, “Money bags, cash cars, clothes/ Hunnid racks, stack tall, woah.” “Glitch” is expected to appear on an upcoming project from Buddy, although the rapper has yet to provide more details at this time.

Bryson Tiller, “Inhale”

“Inhale” is a quintessential R&B record from Bryson Tiller that samples SWV’s “All Night Long” and Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon Cry.” Tiller still bring the trap soul vibes, though, dropping reflective bars about a broken relationship. “When you left me, honey, that shit tore me/ Fuck being onn Forbes, I felt rich when I was yours/Feel more like a corpse, all these women been a bore,” he spits. Bryson has been missing in action since the release of 2017’s True To Self, but “Inhale” could be signaling a new era.

NBA YoungBoy f/ Snoop Dogg, “Callin”

NBA YoungBoy recruited rap veteran Snoop Dogg for his latest single “Callin.” It’s an unlikely pairing, but something about the track just works. YoungBoy is noticeably more tranquil in his delivery, but his verse still includes violent bars about starting a war and street life. And Snoop's verse is so smooth that you don’t even realize you’re dancing to life-threats. “Quick to serve a nigga on the spot who didn't listen/It's hot up in the kitchen, I'm burnin' down your house/ ou niggas talking slick, my gun up in your mouth,” he raps. “Callin” will appear on YoungBoy’s forthcoming album, Top.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Q & Trap Manny, “Vroom Vroom”

“Vroom Vroom” is a smooth and melodic record that finds A Boogie wit da Hoodie uniting with his Highbridge labelmates, Don Q and Trap Manny. Trap Manny kicks things off with a saucy chorus that appeals to female listeners. Then A Boogie comes in a with wide-ranging verse that touches on his paranoia and pays homage to Kobe Bryant. “Rest in peace Kobe, I will never switch on my team,” he raps. “Vroom Vroom” is great car music that is expected to appear on A Boogie’s next album.

Chloe x Halle f/ SZA and Mulatto, “Do It” Remix

Chloe and Halle rallied a gang of women rappers for the remix of their latest hit. Doja Cat takes the lead with a seductive verse full of wordplay and metaphors. The City Girls, Yung Miami in particular, received some mixed reviews from fans, but together, the duo managed to add their own flare. And JT held it down, shifting from a rapid fire delivery to melodic flow. Finally, Mulatto anchored the track with braggadocious bars. The remix might not hit as hard as the original, but it should make the rounds on TikTok.