Recently it was announced that T.I. and 50 Cent had formed a partnership to help bring a new series to CBS All Access titled Twenty Four Seven. Executive produced by Fif and starring T.I., the show is based on the book Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD's First "Hip-Hop Cop."

Despite the partnership, which was met with kind words from both parties, the two have again been trolling each other on social media.

T.I. and 50 have already had a back-and-forth regarding a potential Verzuz battle, which 50 has repeatedly declined, and now Fif is trying his best to get under T.I.'s skin. In a series of posts he shared on Instagram, Fif trolled his fellow rapper and now business partner to an almost ridiculous degree.

"Bro ya beard is not quite connecting like your music," he wrote in one post. "I like that jacket, not bad. LOL," he wrote in another.

Of course, it wouldn't be a 50 Cent beef if he only made one post about his target.

"Bro, you can't be serious," he wrote in another post, comparing the sales figures for both of their respective debut albums. "I'm clear you will never understand how much better i am than you are, look even my skin is darker then yours," he wrote alongside a picture that reads, "Even if the Bee could explain to the fly why pollin is better than shit, the fly would not understand." He continued, "i’m just a better specimen of a man than you punk."

It's unclear how serious the feud is between the two, especially considering they have a show on the way and have danced around the idea of a Verzuz battle.

Tip didn't let Fif get the last word in, though, writing his own posts playfully teasing the Get Rich or Die Trying rapper. "Dis n***a @50cent slow af," he wrote. "He actually think he got a shot wit that one & 1/2 albums he got."

50 Cent has yet to agree to a Verzuz battle, but T.I. has demanded he "set a date."