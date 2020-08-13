With Bobby Shmurda's parole hearing reportedly set for some time this week, the hip-hop world is anxiously waiting for he and his rap-partner Rowdy Rebel's return. Among the artists excited to collaborate with them is none other than Young Thug.

Thug took to Instagram on Wednesday night and shared a picture of the two New York rappers with the words "the definition of loyalty and principles" written above them. "When they get out I fasho got some for em," Thug wrote in the caption of the post. "real niggas are still on earth. Rewards don’t come with keeping it real but in this case IT DOES. Charlemagne was right for once."

Following Thug's lead, several other rappers commented under the post in agreement, including Quavo, who wrote "My brothas Kno What’s Up Wit Me Wen They Touch SHMIGO!" YG commented "On da gang" as well.

Shmurda and Rebel have both been incarcerated for over 5 years, and with Bobby just turning 26 a week ago, the world seems ready to see them released. Even while in prison, Rowdy was still able to make a guest appearance on Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon on the track "Make It Rain," delivering the best verse he could via collect call.

With Shmurda possibly being released from prison on parole or given a shorter sentence this week, depending on how his hearing goes, it's encouraging to see that other rappers are also excited to see him come home.