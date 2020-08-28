Ty Dolla Sign and Nicki Minaj reunite on the former’s latest single “Expensive.”

The track and accompanying visual arrived Thursday night, months after Ty teased Nicki’s verse on Instagram Live.

"‘Expensive’ is all about showing your girl that she deserves only the finest things in life," Ty said in a press release for the track. "I wanted to put a female on the song and Nicki was the only voice I could hear on it. So when I sent her the record and she sent her verse right back, I knew we had a hit on our hands. Love to the Queen for blessing this song with another iconic verse!"

“Expensive” marks Ty's third collaboration with Nicki, following “Swalla” with Jason Derulo and “Hot Girl Summer” with Megan Thee Stallion. It also arrives nearly two months after Ty delivered his star-studded track “Ego Death” with contributions from Kanye West, Skrillex, FKA twigs, and serpentwithfeet. When announcing the track, Ty reassured fans his third solo album—the follow-up to 2017’s Beach House 3—was right around the corner.

“I can't wait to see what the people will think about it, bro,” Ty told Zane Lowe about the project. “When this album drops, man ... I've been working, working … I've just been experimenting and amazing. I can't wait to play it. I think it's a beautiful thing … Lyrically, everything … I'm excited about that because my album's real as shit.”

Ty has yet to announce a release date for the album, reportedly titled Dream House.

As we keep our eyes peeled for more details, you can stream “Expensive” now on Apple Music and Spotify, and check out its official video above.