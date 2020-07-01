Ty Dolla Sign is back with his new single "Ego Death," and it has a stacked guest list that features Kanye West, Skrillex, FKA twigs, and serpentwithfeet.

After announcing the single on Tuesday, Ty shared a brief teaser for the track to unveil the collaborators on the song.

"Ego Death" arrives just over two years after Kanye declared he had killed his ego in a series of tweets, and Ty and 'Ye later previewed a song titled "Ego Death" during a 4/20 Coachella party in 2019.

Upon sharing the song with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Ty Dolla sign spoke at length about how the song came together. "Basically, I was at a party, and I don't remember. I heard some girls saying something about some guy, like, 'Oh, that's the death of his ego,'" explained Ty. "I'm like, 'Wow, that's hard.' It's like I had the song Ego Death, and then I made the beat. Then I was watching Instagram, and there was some video of 'Ye walking through Chicago. Then he was like, 'Hold up. There's a train going by.' I thought that was so hard, just seeing him just walking through Chicago by himself. So I sampled that part, and then I went out to Chicago to work on Yandhi with him. Then I played him the record, and he went crazy."

He added that he later went to London to work with FKA twigs, then eventually had Skrillex work on the track in Los Angeles. "It was definitely a process," Ty said.

Skrillex has previously collaborated with Ty, Kanye, and FKA twigs, while serpentwithteeth teamed up with Ty last year for his song "Receipts." Kanye, who has of course collaborated a ton with Ty, just this week dropped "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott.