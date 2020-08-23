It's happening. Brandy and Monica are getting in on the Verzuz action.

Series creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced the big news on Saturday, following increasing calls for the singers to face off in the virtual battle. The event will go down Aug. 31 live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Back in May, Monica addressed the possibility of making a Verzuz appearance with Brandy, just as long as it was a "celebration" rather than a battle. She said she was hesitant to participate because she feared the public would once again try to pit her and Brandy against one another and reignite beef rumors.

"I understand the idea of [Verzuz] and I think it’s really, really entertaining and it is an incredible idea," Monica told V-103. "Now what I do like is it’s kind of turning into a celebration. I can handle a celebration. One thing that has happened to me my whole career is being put against someone else that I’m not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is, us being polar opposites makes it dope."

Brandy and Monica have collaborated on a number of tracks over the last 20-plus years, including their biggest hit, 1998's "The Boy Is Mine."

"The only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for 20-something years," Monica continued. "That would be the only thing that makes sense to me because I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again and I have no interest in that."

Following the Verzuz announcement, Monica took to Twitter to call the event both "historic" and "an honor." She then asked fans which songs they would like to hear during the celebration of her and Brandy's respective catalogs.



You can check out some of the reactions below.