The Weeknd has just released his new track with the late Juice WRLD Smile after teasing it for the last few days on social media.

"XO + 999 Thursday Night" the Toronto artist tweeted earlier this week, sparking excitement. He also found an old tweet that Juice himself had made back in 2019 about how, if the two ever worked together, that they'd produce a diamond record.

Following Juice WRLD's tragic passing, his family released his first posthumous project Legends Never Die which spent its first three weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 rap album charts. The album also garnered the biggest first-week sales of any project in 2020 at the time with 283,000 SEA units. Not only that, but it also had the biggest debut for a posthumous album in nearly 20 years.

The Weeknd has also been having a very productive 2020, with his most recent album After Hours spending the entire month of April at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard R&B charts and currently sitting only below Jhené Aiko's Chilombo. Both The Weeknd and Juice WRLD also notched spots as some of the artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries in 2020 thus far. Juice WRLD has 25 following every track on Legends Never Die charting, while The Weeknd has had 14.

You can stream The Weeknd and Juice WRLD's new song Smile down below.