It looks like MTV will be following in BET’s footsteps by opting out of the typical award show format.

As ‘rona rages, the network announced its decision not to host its annual MTA VMA show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

According to a report from Page Six, MTV and Barclays mutually decided that hosting a massive indoor event is probably not the best idea as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country and as NYC is only recently flattening its curve. However, the VMAs will still take place at “various outdoor locations around the city.”

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around [NYC] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines,” representatives for Barclays Center and MTV confirmed in a statement on Friday. “In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.”

Originally, the VMAs planned to return to the Barclays Center with a limited or absent audience. Earlier this week, MTV announced that legend Keke Palmer would be hosting the show. Now, it looks like performances from BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, and more will also take place across the five boroughs.

“The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021,” reps said in their statement to Page Six. “MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

Last week the 2020 nominations were announced with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd leading the pack.