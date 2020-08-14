Snoop Dogg continues to celebrate the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle.

At midnight Friday, the West Coast legend released his tribute track, "Nipsey Blue," which arrived a day before what would have been Nipsey's 35th birthday. Snoop confirmed the drop via Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of himself standing next to a massive Nipsey mural.

"A tribute to my neffew Nip comin tomorrow," he captioned the post.

"Nipsey Blue," which samples Dorothy Moore's 1976 record "Misty Blue," isn't the first time Snoop paid tribute to Nip through music. About five months after Nipsey's 2019 fatal shooting, Snoop dropped "One Blood, One Cuzz" off his I Wanna Thank Me studio album; the track included the lines: "For God so loved the world he gave us a good Crip/The late, great Neighborhood Nip." Snoop told Billboard the track was inspired by the unity he witnessed in wake of Nipsey's death.

"After Nipsey Hussle passed away, a lot of gang members that hadn't talked in 30, 40 years came together. They really loved each other as friends, but through all the madness and ignorant bullshit they could never get any conversation going," he said. "It's like when the [Los Angeles] riots happened in 1992 and we later made The Chronic. That’s what this track is like, the same feeling. I wanted to have a record that can unify people based off of a tragic event that can lead to some positivity and peace. We all need to be together now: Bloods, Crips, black people in general."

You can listen to "Nipsey Blue" now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.