Protoje has shared his newest Popcaan-featuring video for “Like Royalty,” and has announced details for his impending studio album, In Search of Lost Time via In.Digg.Nation Collective / Six Course / RCA Records.

In the Storm Saulter-directed visual for “Like Royalty,” Protoje and Popcaan whip around Jamaica in an entourage of SUVs.

“The song is about letting my people know that as long as I’m healthy and strong, they have nothing to worry about,” Protoje said in a press release. “Popcaan was the only person I would have featured on this song—it was him or nobody. I knew his voice would be the perfect complement and I think he is a great songwriter and storyteller so it was awesome to hear him tell his story about where he came from.”

Popcaan added, “Me always a represent for the ghetto youths and want them to strive in life so this is just one of them song we push that message. Nuff struggles we go through but we make it out and we a live like royalty.”

In addition to Popcaan, Protoje’s fifth studio album is set to feature Wiz Khalifa, Koffee, and Supa Dups. The announcement follows Protoje’s first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2019 for A Matter of Time. In Search of Lost Time is slated to release on Aug. 28.

Listen to “Like Royalty” above.