Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" is racking in a ton of streams this month. And it's thanks in large part to a viral video.

In late July, 22-year-old twins Tim and Fred Williams took to YouTube to share their first reactions to Collins' 1981 hit. Just several seconds into the record, it was clear the brothers liked what they heard. The head bobbing, the closed eyes, the multiple slaps to the chest—Tim and Fred were visibly enjoying "In the Air Tonight" with each passing verse. But then the famous drum break hit and their enthusiasm hit a whole other level.

"I ain’t never seen nobody drop a beat three minutes into a song!" Fred said. "That was good. That's unique."

"Y'all didn’t prepare us for that!" Tim added.

The video has since been viewed 4.3 million times on YouTube and garnered reactions from entertainment figures like Ava DuVernay and Jurnee Smollett, as well as countless social media users. The video has also apparently prompted many others to revisit the rock classic on Apple Music, as it peaked at No. 2 on the iTunes chart on Tuesday afternoon.

As pointed by CNN, the only song "In the Air Tonight" couldn't surpass was Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's newly released single "WAP."