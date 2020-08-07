The wait is finally over, Bardi Gang and Hotties.

On Thursday night, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped the official video for their new single "WAP," which marked the first joint record between the rap superstars. The music video for "WAP" features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, and others.

The track also serves as Cardi’s first original release since 2019’s “Press,” and arrives as she works on the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi teased her sophomore album via Instagram back in April while celebrating the success of her debut effort: “Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY. My first baby,” she wrote. “Im workin on her sister so I can birth her this year. Thank you everybody who support and still supports my album. Till this day is charting on Billboards 200.”

While we wait for more information about Cardi’s next project, you can stream “WAP” now on all major platforms and check out the official video above.

Fans can also purchase a vinyl copy of the track on Cardi’s website. Prior to dropping the song, Megan and Cardi hopped on a live stream together for a chat.

Megan is currently recovery from injuries sustained in a shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. The Houston rapper confirmed she had been wounded in both feet on July 15 while in a vehicle with Lanez and another female passenger.

“I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” she told Variety about the incident. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

And it appears she was right. Hours before “WAP” hit streaming services, Megan announced she had secured a gig as Revlon’s newest global ambassador.