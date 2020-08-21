Pharrell and Jay-Z have just released their new track "Entrepreneur," which is a part of Pharrell's new Time magazine cover package "The New American Revolution."

The track focuses on inequalities Black people face in the business world, and is meant to empower Black entrepreneurs. It echoes some of the important messaging that has been circulating heavily as of late as the country sees a renewed push for racial equality. Pharrell lines the hook and chorus of the song, singing "Black man" in the background as he talks about how the system is oppressing Black youth.

Hov opens his verse spitting, "Lies told to you through YouTubes and Hulus/Shows with no hues that look like you do," highlighting the disparity in representation across popular forms of media. He continues by rapping about the importance of investing in yourself. "If you can't buy the building, at least stock the shelf/Then keep on stacking till you stocking for yourself."

As the beat switches and the verse closes, Jay-Z encapsulates the essence of "Entrepreneur" when he raps, "Black nation, Black builder, Black entrepreneur/You in the presence of Black excellence, and I'm on the board, Lord!"

Produced by Pharrell along with his Neptunes partner Chad Hugo, the inspiration behind the song was to highlight the difficulties of being a Black entrepreneur in America.

"The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with," Pharrell said. "Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?"

Listen to Pharrell and Jay-Z's new song "Entrepreneur" below. Pharrell also shared the music video for the track, which you can watch up top via YouTube. The video for the song highlights the achievements of Issa Rae, Nipsey Hussle, Tyler, the Creator, and other Black business owners like TyAnthony Davis, who is the founder of Vox Collegiate Junior High, and Debbie Allen, who is the founder of Tribe Midwifery.