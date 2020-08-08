Following the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's explosive new track, "WAP," fans were taken aback when Kylie Jenner made a cameo appearance in the music video for the track. In fact, people even went as far as creating a petition on change.org to have Kylie removed from the video altogether.

"The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone," wrote the fan who started the petition. After only being up for two days, the petition to have Kylie removed from the music video currently has around 54,000 signatures.

Fans cited several reasons for why they were signing the petition, including the fact that the youngest KarJenner didn't add much to the video or its concept. Many reasons also centered around Kylie's lack of support for Meg during the recent shooting involving her and Tory Lanez. "Didn't she unfollow Megan after being shot in the foot twice," one fan wrote as their reason for signing. It is still unclear if Kylie had any involvement in the very unfortunate situation with Megan that led her to need to have surgery after being shot in the foot back in July. Meg has gone on record recently to say that while she has felt "betrayed" by many people who she once considered friends, she wouldn't let this situation keep her down for long.

While Kylie was the most surprising cameo in the music video, several other artists also made much more welcomed appearances including fellow MCs Rubi Rose, Normani, and Sukihana. There is no word on whether this petition will actually lead to Kylie being removed from the video, but the petition looks to be on track to having 75,000 signatures by the end of the week.