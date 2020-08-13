Rostrum Records has released a deluxe version of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. mixtape to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The mixtape, Miller's fourth, was released back on August 13, 2010 and included the tracks "Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza" and "Nikes On My Feet."

The updated deluxe version includes two new tracks.

TONIGHT we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of @MacMiller’s K.I.D.S. mixtape by releasing a deluxe digital version with 2 NEW SONGS! #KIDS10 pic.twitter.com/O70xjPeG8p — Rostrum Records (@RostrumRecords) August 12, 2020

Take a listen to the deluxe version of K.I.D.S, which stands for Kickin' Incredibly Dope Shit and references (and uses samples from) the 1995 movie Kids, below via Spotify. The two additional songs that are included on the mixtape are "Ayye" and "Back in the Day."

The project, which was originally released to DatPiff, was uploaded to streaming services for the first time this past April.

Last month, it was announced that Mac Miller’s team is working on a tribute project that will celebrate Miller's life and music. "Mac Miller’s team is working on an untitled project to celebrate Malcolm and his music,” a short statement posted to social media said. "His art touched so many lives, in so many ways."

Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26.

Miller's posthumous album, Circles, was released on January 17, 2020.