Lauren London is honoring Nipsey Hussle on what would've been his 35th birthday.

On Saturday, the actress posted an Instagram photo of the late rapper along with a touching note: "... 'I Miss You' will never deep enough for the void left in my soul," she wrote. "Yet I know you walk with me—always still. Happy 35th. Eternally Yours, Boogie.

London had been in a years-long relationship with Nipsey at the time of his March 2019 death. The West Coast rapper was shot and killed in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing in South L.A. Nipsey was pronounced dead shortly after.

Since the tragedy, London and the hip-hop community have continued to keep Nipsey's memory alive through charitable efforts, art, and music.

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg dropped his "Nipsey Blue" track in honor of his good friend's birthday. The song was accompanied by a visual that included old footage of Snoop and Nip cruising together and chopping it up on Snoop's GGN program.

Production duo Mike and Keys, who contributed to Nipsey's Grammy nominated Victory Lap, also shared a birthday message for the late rapper.

You can check out the other Nipsey tributes from fans and celebrities below.