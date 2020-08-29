Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin" has received another remix.

On Friday night, Joyner Lucas released "What's Gucci?"—his take on the Jetsonmade- and Pooh Beatz-produced hit single. Harlow previously dropped the "What's Poppin" official remix back in June with contributions from Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby.

"Told n***as, 'You don't like me? Shoot me'/And if you don't wanna fight me, sue me," Joyner raps on the remix's chorus. "Guaranteed n**as won't like the new me/This feel like a Spike Lee movie."

The record comes about five months after Joyner released his debut studio album ADHD, which boasted appearances by Young Thug, Chris Brown, Timbaland, and more. The Massachusetts-bred rapper is now gearing up to drop his EVOLUTION EP, which is slated to arrive Sept. 18.

While we wait for Joyner's new project, you can listen to his "What's Gucci" record via YouTube above.