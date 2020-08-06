Ahead of the release of his new album Nectar later this year, Joji has teamed up with Diplo for a new single and a bizarre new video featuring an elderly boy band.

Starring the two of them as they work on the set of a music video for the boy band, the Munachi Osegbu-directed video for "Daylight" is every bit as fun as we've come to expect from Joji's visuals. Eventually they get dressed in their own stylish boy band attire, pushing aside the more difficult band as they show off what they're capable of.

"It might be nice for people to hear a song about daylight, especially when we don't get as much of it as we used to," Joji said of the song. Diplo also expressed his enthusiasm for working with the 88rising star. "Joji is one of my favorite artists," he added. "I'm lucky he answered my text!"

Like his previous singles "Gimme Love," "Run," and "Sanctuary," the song is taken from Nectar, which is set to drop on Sept. 25 via 88rising. The new video ends with a brief teaser for the album, which follows his breakthrough 2018 effort Ballads 1.

Watch the video for "Daylight" above, and look out for more about Nectar soon.