British singer-songwriter IAMDDB has returned with a new single, "End Of The World", which follows on from last month's "Quarantine".

The Manchester native merges R&B and trap on her latest as she sings about her relationship with love, and that one special person. Adding choppy ad-libs to the Adrian-produced cut, "End Of The World" sounds like it was created after a hazy night out on the Atlanta club scene — yet another solid offering from one of the UK's finest.

The track's visuals, directed by Lauraell, take us on a journey into space, where IAMDDB is placed in a futuristic bedroom setting as she watches herself report on post-apocalyptic events.

Peep the "End Of The World" visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists..