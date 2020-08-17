Not only is Lil Wayne arguably the most influential rapper of all time, but he has an unmatched eye for talent handpicking artists like Drake and Nicki Minaj who are leaving an undeniable imprint on music. Over the weekend, The Boy took time to pay homage to his mentor.

On Sunday, Drake saw that Tidal's Chief Content Officer Elliott Wilson had posted a video of Weezy from his CRWN interview in New Orleans. This moved him to hop in the comments and shower Wayne with love and admiration.

"This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with," Drake began. "Most selfless artist ever never held any of us back always pushed us forward every single night in people faces 20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set of his show dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS...all praise and credit due to the 🐐"

In the video, Weezy talks about Drake's rise to superstardom and immense talent.

"Drizzy was always just a knockout from the door," Wayne tells Wilson before recalling the first time he met Drake.

"He got a lot going for him," Wayne remembered. "I'm honored he even chose me as an option."

Although some people didn't understand it at first, Wayne tucked Drake under his wing and give him the proper launching pad. It then became clear that he was poised to be a star. But like LeBron James, Drake exceeded even these lofty expectations to become one of the greatest to ever do it. He's now preparing to add to his legacy with his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy.