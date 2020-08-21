Doja Cat took to Live Thursday to reveal that she's got a song on the way titled "N.A.S."

Doja said "N.A.S." is an acronym, which borrows from the original title she had planned for the song. There has been speculation that she's talking about a track she's been sitting on titled "Ain't Shit."

Nas recently mentioned her on the Hit-Boy-produced track "Ultra Black," rapping, "We going Ultra Black/ Unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat."

Nas' line appeared to reference reports of Doja using racist remarks in online chat rooms.

While Nas has remained mum since "Ultra Black" was released, Doja posted a video of herself shrugging off the bar. "I'm so offended and upset by this song," she said while the song can be heard in the background. "Have you guys heard 'Fruit Salad' by The Wiggles?"