Dave East has shared his new mixtape Karma 3, which is the latest installment to his Karma tape series that he started back in 2017. This is also the first longer-form tape the East has dropped in 2020. He originally announced the release of the project at the beginning of August, then revealed the tracklist to fans on Twitter earlier this week.

Karma 3 comes with several flavors, getting heavy on rap tracks like "Stone Killer" where East is trading bars with Benny the Butcher, then finding loftier sounds with assists from Popcaan, Trey Songz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Mary J. Blige on others to give Karma 3 a good balance of both styles.

Prior to this, East joined Complex's Load Management podcast to talk about a possible pursuit of the NBA if he saw that J. Cole made it. As a refresher, Cole just released a pair of Puma basketball sneakers and the campaign surrounding it made it appear as though he might try out for the NBA. After seeing this, the hoop dreams that East once had were reignited as well.

"I'mma tell y'all right now on here today and this is my word," East said. "If J. Cole go to the NBA, I'm getting back into this shit immediately!"

Hoop dreams aside, you can listen to Dave East's latest mixtape Karma 3 below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.